LETTER: Columnist Pitts deals in hatred

Regarding "Conservatives to lose century" by Leonard Pitts, Jr.:

What a hateful man. Well look again. Look in the Bible. What does Paul say in Romans and about the people who went against God.

Be careful if you are one of them. Your column tells a lot about your hate of white people. Read Chapter 12 in Romans of the Bible. Romans 1-3 tells about bodies of living sacrifice. Also read, mutual love of Romans Chapter 9-17. Read Chapter 8 of Romans. See if God's judgement on your own laws you spoke about in your column.

You need to learn about what teachers, doctors, children say about your issues. That you do not understand and need to study more with an open mind.

Until then may God bless you and help you to understand history and different people with an open mind. Write another letter with more love for white people.

E.R. Davis, Decatur

