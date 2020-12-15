LETTER: Columnist speaks for letter writer

Thank you for the great article by Gary Olson ("Form a party that opposes the elite," Dec. 11). Talk about hitting the nail on the head. This is the way I felt the last several national elections. I still vote because too many American lives have been lost in wars to protect my right. However, I feel I am voting not for someone I believe in, but for the lesser of two evils. I, like many others, have lost faith in our national government.