LETTER: Columnist speaks for letter writer

Thank you for the great article by Gary Olson ("Form a party that opposes the elite," Dec. 11). Talk about hitting the nail on the head. This is the way I felt the last several national elections. I still vote because too many American lives have been lost in wars to protect my right. However, I feel I am voting not for someone I believe in, but for the lesser of two evils. I, like many others, have lost faith in our national government.
Tom Reeve, Decatur
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!