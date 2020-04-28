LETTER: Come up with metaphors unrelated to war

Many people are attempting to envision a better world during the COVID-19 pandemic. Perhaps this global virus could become a common purpose and urgent need that will allow us to put aside present violent conflicts.
The General-Secretary of the United Nations, António Guterres, has called for a global cease-fire, saying the virus is "the true fight of our lives." Yet, note that Guterres uses the rhetoric of war to call for an end to war.
Indeed, we have a history of using war language to highlight the urgency of a crisis, but this points to the dominance of warlike values. I think we should come up with different metaphors.
What other metaphors could we use to emphasis peace and healing? Here are a few suggestions. Can you think of others? "Stem the tide" of the virus, so it doesn't wash over us; researchers "putting their shoulders to the wheel" to find a vaccine and treatments; transforming the Defense Protection Act into an "implement for saving lives" by manufacturing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and ventilators; showing "solidarity" with nurses, doctors, home health aides, farmworkers, food service workers who are risking their lives to save lives.
Catherine Stanford, Decatur
