LETTER: Come up with metaphors unrelated to war

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

Many people are attempting to envision a better world during the COVID-19 pandemic. Perhaps this global virus could become a common purpose and urgent need that will allow us to put aside present violent conflicts.

The General-Secretary of the United Nations, António Guterres, has called for a global cease-fire, saying the virus is "the true fight of our lives." Yet, note that Guterres uses the rhetoric of war to call for an end to war.

Indeed, we have a history of using war language to highlight the urgency of a crisis, but this points to the dominance of warlike values. I think we should come up with different metaphors.

What other metaphors could we use to emphasis peace and healing? Here are a few suggestions. Can you think of others? "Stem the tide" of the virus, so it doesn't wash over us; researchers "putting their shoulders to the wheel" to find a vaccine and treatments; transforming the Defense Protection Act into an "implement for saving lives" by manufacturing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and ventilators; showing "solidarity" with nurses, doctors, home health aides, farmworkers, food service workers who are risking their lives to save lives.

Catherine Stanford, Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0