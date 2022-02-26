 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Commandments, mandates are different

Letter to the Editor

I'm writing in response to Rev. Unger's letter that appeared in the Pantagraph ("Not all mandates can be awful, Feb. 23). I believe there is a huge difference between the Ten Commandments set by God and the mandates set by mere humans. The Ten Commandments set by God were fueled out of his love for us and the promise of eternal life in heaven with our creator. The mandates were fueled by power and the almighty dollar. I would expect a reverend to be able to distinguish between the two, but I realize he is only human too. Follow the money trail. May God bless us one and all.

Teresa Painter, Bloomington

