LETTER: Commending Pritzker for his decisions

On March 25, there was a letter to the editor by Robert Reed ("Pritzker decision is bad policy") which was critical of Gov. Pritzker for his coronavirus policies.

Although I may share the same name as the letter writer, I do not share his views. I happen to think that Gov. Pritzker is to be commended for his response to the coronavirus. He is well ahead of the curve by acting quickly.

This pandemic is just getting started in the U.S. and we have already surpassed China and Italy in the total number of cases. The health and safety of our citizens should always take precedence over any economic consequences.

Robert S. Reed, Decatur

