LETTER: Communities need to band together

The COVID-19 pandemic has emanated an unfortunate effect for schools. School closures have certainly shed a light on something that many of us take for granted, which is the value of education.

I confidently believe that I can speak for many area educators when I say that we all want to be back in school for a full day with all students. I want to be in class with all of my students doing what I love, like I am sure many other educators would also like. During our teacher education courses, we were not properly trained for hybrid/remote teaching during a pandemic, which is at the fault of no one. Nonetheless, we are trying our best. We want to keep your children safe, and we will make sure we do that in every situation. This will likely be the most challenging year that any educator has faced throughout their career, and we need positive support from our communities now more than ever.

As a community, we must remember that we are all flawed humans. We can be hypocritical and judgmental. More than ever, however, we need to band together. We are doing the best we can under extremely difficult circumstances. Focus on how you can positively support your community, your teachers, and your school administrators.