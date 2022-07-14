LETTER: Community must take action on funds

To the teachers, staff and principal at America Dreamers Academy, your story broke my heart last night (July 12). Thank you to the teacher and staff who spoke out. Please know that this community heard you at the mic last night.

Last night it was stated your renovations were cancelled for being over budget. Board members Oakes said that the project was bided at $2 million and came in around $10 million. While we don’t believe his figures were accurate, based on these numbers there was more than enough money to provide you with the facility upgrades needed for a K-8 that were supposed to start this month.

How it can this district be OK and so nonchalant about the conditions at America Dreamers? I hope that those board members reading this will do the right and honorable thing and make good on their promises.

CARES Funding was designed for schools like America Dreamers. It is imperative that CARES money be use equitably and ethically. All DPS 61 children matter. There was over $80 million slated for this district. DPS must do the right thing. I am asking the members of this group to stand with America Dreamers Academy.

There are three pots of money, please see below:

* Cares 1 $4,987,875

*Cares 2 $21,981,794

*Cares 3. $51,734,250

I ask this community take immediate action. Call and email Oakes, Taylor, Dion, Brown, Banks, Lewis and demand that America Dreamers Academy be reinstated.

This is not the time to sit back and think our board members will do the right and just thing. We must as a community with a uniform voice and tell Dennis-only board that all students matter.

Jacob Jenkins, Decatur