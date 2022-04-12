LETTER: Company can help with internet

Decatur has been talking about ways to expand broadband Internet service to more residents and close the digital divide. The good news is that the assets we need to address these issues are already in place.

First, the network: Comcast has more than 800 miles of fiber-rich network infrastructure that can deliver residential download speeds up to 1.2 Gigabits per second (Gbps) in Decatur – and up to 3 Gbps in many locations – and commercial download speeds up to 100 Gbps. We also have more than 18,000 WiFi hotspots throughout the city.

Second, the programs: Our Internet Essentials program, which provides low-cost broadband Internet service to eligible low-income seniors, veterans, people with disabilities, public housing residents and students of all ages, has already connected more than 1.3 million low-income Illinois residents to the Internet since the program launched in 2011. In addition, Comcast recently opened a “Lift Zone” at the Boys & Girls Club of Decatur. Lift Zones are WiFi-connected safe spaces where children can get online to do schoolwork and adults can get online to learn new digital skills, search for work and access government and other services.

Third, the funding: The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) provides eligible households a credit of up to $30 per month toward the cost of their Internet and mobile service. Comcast is proud to participate in ACP. In addition, the school district and library systems can apply to the federal Emergency Connectivity Fund for dollars to purchase computers and Internet service and provide them for free to eligible households in Decatur.

At the end of the day, we don’t need complex solutions to expand broadband Internet service or close the digital divide. The solutions are here. We just need to take advantage of them.

Art Svymbersky,

Regional Manager of Government Affairs

and Community Relations, Comcast

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0