LETTER: Complete dream has not come true

Have you ever heard of Dr. Martin Luther King? I’m pretty sure you have. He’s one of my idols and was a force to be reckoned with when it came to equal rights. Won more awards than I can count on my hands and feet. Last but not least he could talk the talk and walk the walk. He had speeches only the greatest ever could even come close to.

Martin had a dream, but did the dream come true? To know how much came true you have to know the dream. The dream was that everyone would see each other as family, there would be no more segregation, no more racism, no more Black people getting killed by whites for no reason, and that every little kid no matter the race would play on the same playground, and go to the same school with no bad blood. That every Black person could vote without being in fear that they would get beaten.

How much of this dream came true? There are no more segregated areas at all. I have friends that are white, Asian, African, all types of races, and ethnicities. Every and anyone can vote without consequences. We had a Black president and Black billionaires. Black culture is everywhere from fashion to music and art.