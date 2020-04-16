LETTER: Concerned about the lack of coronavirus concern

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

This morning (April 12), my wife and I had to make a necessary trip to the drug store. We ended up having to visit three Walgreens drug stores before we found what we needed.

During those three stops we viewed dozens of people young and old, man and woman, black and white. We were amazed and discouraged to see only one customer and one employee wearing face masks. (And yes, my wife and I were wearing ours).

I confess to being angered by what we observed. As of this writing, Macon County has 35 confirmed cases of the corona virus. Could it be possible that people are not aware of this fact? Are they aware of the fact that they may have the virus and be asymptomatic and all the while are in danger of infecting others?

It is one thing to not be concerned about one's own health, but it is quite another to have no concern for others. How bad does this plague have to become before we all voluntarily respond to what we have been told to do?

William Hilbrick, Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0