LETTER: Concerned parents should follow up

I have enjoyed the comic strip “One Big Happy” in the past. Sunday, Dec. 22, I was shocked and saddened when I read the last panel of this strip, when Ruthie said, “…. at this mean and hatey school we can’t say ‘Christmas.’”

These are some things that identify a school as “mean and hatey:”

• A student being told by a staff member that his hair is wooly.

• A student who is atypical in gender identification or sexual orientation being shamed or shunned by staff.

• A special education student being physically or emotionally abused by staff because of some way that disability manifests itself.

• A principal who supports a teacher who doesn’t want a child with a difference in her or his classroom.

• An atmosphere that excludes students who do not belong to the predominant religion.

• Any behavior that separates students into “us” and “them.”

This is what I would hope for from any parent or concerned adult when a child reports something unsettling as being “school policy:”

• Check with the school administrator to see what the actual policy is.