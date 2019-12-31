LETTER: Concerned parents should follow up

I have enjoyed the comic strip “One Big Happy” in the past. Sunday, Dec. 22, I was shocked and saddened when I read the last panel of this strip, when Ruthie said, “…. at this mean and hatey school we can’t say ‘Christmas.’”
These are some things that identify a school as “mean and hatey:”
• A student being told by a staff member that his hair is wooly.
• A student who is atypical in gender identification or sexual orientation being shamed or shunned by staff.
• A special education student being physically or emotionally abused by staff because of some way that disability manifests itself.
• A principal who supports a teacher who doesn’t want a child with a difference in her or his classroom.
• An atmosphere that excludes students who do not belong to the predominant religion.
• Any behavior that separates students into “us” and “them.”
This is what I would hope for from any parent or concerned adult when a child reports something unsettling as being “school policy:”
• Check with the school administrator to see what the actual policy is.
• If it is still unsettling, ask about why the policy is in place and what it means when the policy is followed.
• If you still don’t understand or agree, tell your child that, even if we don’t agree, we should show respect to the staff by following the policy.
• If necessary, put the child in another school, but simply say it’s because “I don’t agree with a certain policy.”
There are many celebrations this season. Have a Happy Holiday (Holy Day), no matter which holiday you observe!
Lethia Draves, Decatur