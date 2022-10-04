LETTER: Concerns about meetings violations

Three basic concerns surround the Illinois Attorney General’s findings that Decatur Public Schools Board of Education violated the Open Meetings Act from October 12, 2021, to June 28, 2022, in 16 closed meetings. These violations involved decisions to build a new school, seek ARP ESSER funds to fund the school, and to remove a state law requirement to conduct a referendum (in order that the board could tax the citizens of Decatur for up to half the cost of the building without obtaining their approval).

One, the violations could not have occurred for so long without the acquiescence or support of board members, ex-officio officers and senior administration who remain within the system. Please note, however, that at least two board members -- Al Scheider and Kevin Collins-Brown -- have been opposed to the manner in which business is conducted.

Two, taxpayers remain at risk due to continued pursuit of a new school building.

Three, State Rep. Sue Scherer apparently sponsored removal of the legal referendum requirement in the Illinois General Assembly. The Illinois Attorney General states “… a person using reasonable diligence … would have no reason to search for the related legislation. Thus, it would have required significantly more than reasonable diligence to discover the alleged violations …” There is no indication Scherer made Decatur aware of that legislation comprised of “just one sentence out of the hundreds of pages” She stated (in a voicemail that she made) that it was her job to follow the school board lead. In this case, that includes putting DPS 61 hands in our pockets (for up to half of $38 million?) without our knowledge and removing our right to stop it. Her motto is “Your Voice, My Name.” Judge for yourself.

Phil Clary, Decatur