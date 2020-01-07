LETTER: Congress must check White House's power

I've advocated for this for years.

Congress must weigh in on our foreign, military interventions on a regular basis.

Otherwise, the White House takes too much power and has too much authority to slide America into conflict and potentially into war.

Under President Trump, the White House isn't even consulting or informing Congress before major interventions like the killing of the top military leader of Iran.

We've seen the stonewalling, not only in media interviews by top administration officials (Secretary of State Pompeo) but also by the administration in having witnesses not testify before Congress.

Congressional Republicans seem fine with enabling this administration to steamroll right over the U.S. Constitution and to ignore their own constitutional duties.

At least the House of Representatives will stand up and force a vote on this issue.

The House should also put every representative on the record for our other interventions and have a robust debate about the strategy, or lack of one, that President Trump and Secretary Pompeo seem to be mismanaging.