LETTER: Congress needs to overhaul subsidies

Illinois is losing small farms as the owners decide to sell or go bankrupt and farm bankruptcies are up 20%. As farms and dairies become much larger, subsidies and certainly bailouts should become smaller. Wisconsin has had a gutting of their smaller dairies while milk production has soared. The rate of decline has doubled under the Trump tweets for No Better Trade program.

Our small energy companies are similarly under the same broke, stale subsidy system that gives massive handouts to major oil and gas companies and chump change to the local businesses that could best use it.

Any subsidies and tax breaks should be focused toward smaller local companies and farms where the benefits are most needed and will be utilized to maximum benefit. This only make sense. That's why no one in Congress has moved an inch to change yet another broken system.

Illinois farms are smaller than the massive farms found in the southern red states. That is why the bulk of the farm bailouts went to southern states instead of our farmers, who were recovering from heavy rains as well as a failing trade war. We should focus taxpayer money where it will have the maximum impact for those who actually need it because that will actually improve the economy.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}