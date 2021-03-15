LETTER: Conservator bill mirrors controversy

A bill in Springfield would grant “conservator of the peace” powers to all members of the Illinois General Assembly.

After Illinois state representatives and senators completed a law enforcement training course, House Bill 724 would allow them to:

• Arrest or cause to be arrested, with or without process, all persons who break the peace or are found violating any municipal ordinance or any criminal law of the state

• Commit arrested persons for examination

• If necessary, to detain arrested persons in custody overnight or Sunday in any safe place or until they can be brought before the proper court, and

• Exercise all other powers as conservators of the peace prescribed by state and corporate authorities.

State Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, has raised concerns about the proposed bill.

“Who’s going to carry the liability insurance? Who’s going to wear body cameras and when is that going to be required?” Caulkins said to WAND-TV. “Do you want political people with the power to arrest someone that they may not agree with politically? I mean, I think there’s a lot to be thought about.”