LETTER: Consider alternate site for school

The replacement of Dennis School certainly has created controversy in our community. We have a long list of school closures, demolitions, reorganization and investment in new buildings. Collaboration is a good thing. Rather than criticize I would like to suggest DPS and DPD consider using the west end of Fairview Park and the former site of the pool as an alternative location for a new building. There appears to be adequate space there and public access could be created from both Route 36 and West Main without going through the park.