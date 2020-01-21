LETTER: Consider ban on drive-through liquor

This meant that Decatur had more drive-through liquor windows than all other cities in the entire state of Illinois, including Chicago, combined.

According to Macon County States Attorney Jay Scott, Macon County sends more people to prison to prison, on a per capita basis, than any other county in Illinois, including Cook County.

While I don't know if you're against drunkenness as much as you evidently are against marijuana use, I'm asking you from the bottom of my heart, if you really, really want to change Decatur and Macon County forever, to please consider and figure out a way to ban drive-through liquor window sales there.