LETTER: Consider benefits of plant-based food

Jug after jug of cows’ milk make their way into Decatur residents’ shopping carts. Why aren’t environmentally preferred alternatives such as soy milk, oat milk, hemp milk, hazelnut milk and even almond milk being favored? Two reasons come to mind: cost and the idea branded in our minds that cows’ milk is assurance of good nutrition. Even after I stopped drinking cows’ milk, I gave it to my teens, “just in case.” Yet, any nutrient in milk can be found in a plant-based food.

75 percent of African Americans, 90 percent of Asian Americans and 50% of Hispanic Americans are lactose intolerant. Macon County public school systems still offer cows’ milk to children, even though it is recognized as systemic racism to promote a product that will make most of them sick.

Cows’ milk contains casein, to grow a baby calf into a 1,500-pound cow in a short time, hence casein, with casomorphins that attach to brain receptors, is mildly addictive for a purpose! IGF-1 in milk is linked to breast, cervical, ovarian, endometrial, colorectal and prostate cancers. Asthma can be made worse by mucus-producing cows’ milk. Even “no hormone added milk” contains 15 different sex hormones, 60 natural hormones, and synthetic hormones many dairy cows are given to boost milk production.