LETTER: Consider danger of balloon releasing

On television I am seeing more and more balloon releases to celebrate and individual’s passing or other event. This seems to me to be a waste of money.

Isn’t this really littering? If you were to buy these balloons and throw them on the street would you be prosecuted?

I would suggest an alternate choice. The planting of a tree. Trees take carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and covert it to life-supporting oxygen; an important environment consideration. And they can be viewed and enjoyed for many years in the future.

The danger of the cords trailing these balloons to wildlife, birds and mammal alike is another consideration.

Alan Hewey, Argenta

