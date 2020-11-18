 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Consider danger of balloon releasing
0 comments
editor's pick

LETTER: Consider danger of balloon releasing

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LettersEditor

On television I am seeing more and more balloon releases to celebrate and individual’s passing or other event. This seems to me to be a waste of money.

Isn’t this really littering? If you were to buy these balloons and throw them on the street would you be prosecuted?

I would suggest an alternate choice. The planting of a tree. Trees take carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and covert it to life-supporting oxygen; an important environment consideration. And they can be viewed and enjoyed for many years in the future.

The danger of the cords trailing these balloons to wildlife, birds and mammal alike is another consideration.

Alan Hewey, Argenta

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News