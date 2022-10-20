 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Consider debate format change

Letter to the Editor

I watched the recent gubernatorial candidate debate between Gov. Pritzker and Darren Bailey. I applaud the investment in educating the public concerning the upcoming election. The interviewers did an excellent job in an effort to keep the audience and candidate in line.

Unfortunately, the audience was raucous and interfering. Darren Baily was unbelievably rude, talking over his opponent, and encouraging catcalls from the audience with his face and body gestures. It is true that this gives the voter and impression of the candidate, but does not really help a serious voter clarify policies and positions. I was sad at the end of the program that our political discourse has sunk to this low standard.  

Therefore, I would like to ask you to consider a different format for the Nov. debate, something like the recent one in Ohio’s Senate race debate. The candidates were brought on stage one at a time to answer questions and there was no audience. If nothing else, no audience at all is by far the most important change that can be made, in my opinion.

Marilyn Smith, Oakley

