LETTER: Consider homeless during COVID-19

Individuals experiencing homelessness face many challenges. Homeless individuals often struggle to secure basic physiological needs including food, shelter, etc. According to Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, those who are unable to obtain these basic physiological needs struggle to secure other needs as well. COVID-19 has made this even more challenging.
The ways we have been instructed to protect ourselves from COVID-19 such as social distancing, hand washing, and PPE are complicated when it comes to those experiencing homelessness. The lack of resources and the limitations of their environment make this challenging and unrealistic.
Many of us are able to stay home to ensure our safety. During this time it is important to think about those who lack this privilege. According to HUD, in 2019, there were 567,715 individuals facing homelessness in the United States. Those experiencing homelessness are among the most vulnerable of the population. Supporting, protecting, and advocating for vulnerable populations is something helping professionals are always doing. However, during a global pandemic, doing this is even more important.
Ending homelessness is simple. One solution, the Housing First model, places individuals into housing prior to meeting other requirements. Housing First promotes the importance of housing individuals first, in order to assist them in becoming successful in other areas of their lives. Housing First is an evidence based practice and data shows that it works.
This solution is not easy; it will take time and many resources in order to be successful. COVID-19 has magnified the challenges of those experiencing homelessness. However, we are in a global pandemic and need to provide some form of housing to these individuals.
If we utilize these resources, those experiencing homelessness would be able to practice social distancing by quarantining themselves. The outcome? Preventing the spread of COVID-19 amongst our homeless population and saving lives.
Morgan Huffman, Mount Zion
