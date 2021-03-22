LETTER: Consider human cost for cannabis

Thanks you again H&R for asking for input from our community as on the marijuana legalization and its accompanying tax. Coming from neither a “for” or “against” position on the legal use of marijuana, I am also interested in the thoughts of others on a tax that brings in a tremendous amount of revenue, yet with a bit of cost. The cost of any tax program, however, is an integral part of the implementation process. There are new forms, collection fees and expenses, management, allocations, and such.

However, if a legislator proposed a new tax, and one of these associated costs would be that about 7,000 random citizens would die across the country each year from its implementation, would we move forward with such a tax recommendation? Is this a cost we are willing to bear, or is this too much? Therein lays the debate. According to research on this (as reported in H&R Jan. 2-3), this is one of the expected costs of the cannabis legalization and tax program across the country, per year, from the additional vehicle accidents that are forecast.

As for the tax revenue, we all can see these numbers and count the dollars. Yet, these are also lives, very real lives, of moms and dads, brothers and sisters, friends, family members, children and grandchildren. These are the hospitals, phone calls, visitations, funerals, and grief.