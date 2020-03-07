LETTER: Consider leadership in DeWitt County Board election

We have limited resources and this begs the question; is it possible for government services to cease to exist if tax funding is no longer available? We need this funding to support our emergency services, schools, and roads.

Let us imagine the consequences of having inadequate or none of these services. What could happen if a loved one has an accident, your parent has a heart attack, or there is a domestic disturbance? We need to consider leadership of those who have had the experience, integrity as well as the dedication to this county. We need people like Cole Ritter, Jay Wickenhauser, and Dave Newberg who have this leadership and vision for DeWitt County.