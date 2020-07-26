LETTER: Consider needs of Alzheimer’s patients

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As we work to respond to the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we need to ensure the most vulnerable populations remain a priority for our state leaders. This pandemic presents a particular challenge for the more than 230,000 Illinoisans living with Alzheimer’s, their over 587,000 caregivers and the many others impacted by this disease. I am personally living with the disease.

Today I write to thank Senator Andy Manar for considering the critical needs of people impacted by dementia during the extraordinary legislative session. The legislature passed three important items – a 15% increase in funding for home and community-based services provided through the Community Care Program, a one-year renewal of the scratch-off lottery ticket benefiting Alzheimer’s care and support, and a reauthorization of $10 million in Alzheimer’s research funding. These are important steps which will support people living with dementia currently and those who may face this disease in the years to come.

While we should be proud of the steps already taken, we need to do more to protect residents of long-term care facilities who have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. I urge policymakers to fully implement the recommendations of the Alzheimer’s Association to improve testing, reporting, surge activation, and providing support at long-term care facilities.