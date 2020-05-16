LETTER: Continuing to fight against cancer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cancer hasn't stopped. So neither have we. Every year, our coalition of cancer fighting organizations bring cancer patients, survivors and advocates to the state capitol to let lawmakers know that preventing suffering and death from cancer has to be a priority. Although we could not attend

in person this year, my fellow advocates and I held a virtual Illinois day at the Capitol with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, Equal Hope, Illinois Medical Oncology Society and Susan G Komen Chicago.

As a cancer survivor, caregiver and advocate, it breaks my heart to see women suffer from this terrible disease. That is why I asked our lawmakers to maintain stable funding at $14.5 million for the Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program which provides access to breast and cervical cancer screenings for uninsured women. This year, 11,560 Illinois women will be diagnosed with breast and cervical cancers. Properly funding this program will help Illinois women when they need it most.

On May 5, we let our lawmakers know that volunteers across the state are counting on them to take a stand against cancer by supporting this vital program. Once everyone is back at work, it is time to finish the fight against this devastating disease.

Radine Cox, Decatur

