LETTER: Control spread of woke progressives

304 W. Bower St.

IL

62554

(217) 521-9528

God, Family, Country- a phrase that once reflected values that built this great nation. These values were embraced by both Republicans and Democrats.

Things have changed. Today, the Democrat Party has been usurped by woke progressives that impugn these values as fascist, authoritarian and racist. When we vote, we decide which side we are on. The woke progressive Democrats, at every level, are a corrosive virus to the fabric of a free and prosperous community.

Today's Democrat rejects God and family to serve impulsive feeling and desires of a secular, morally bankrupt world-view. Sex is fluid and sexual behaviors feral in the woke world. Today's Democrat insidiously decides what your children are taught, their medical care and the gender the child claims to erode the role of Family in raising our kids. For the Democrat, there are no boundaries, including borders for our country, diminishing the value of citizenship for those lawfully here or those whose dedication to the Values built this great Nation. Democrats even reject the boundary of bars to separate the dangerous criminal from the law-abiding.

Locally, we need to control the spread of the woke progressive virus in our county. The clear and present woke progressive on our local ballot is Andrew Weatherford for judge. Weatherford supports drag queen shows for our youth in our public parks. Weatherford checks in to the County jail to understand the experience and feelings of the criminal. Weatherford stands side by side with the legislators opposing bail for violent and predatory dangers in our community. Weatherford is a threat to values and he has no rightful place on a judicial bench.

As for my family, we will be voting for the candidate the embodies the values of Macon County. I encourage you to vote for Shane Mendenhall on November 8.

Van Tripp, Oreana