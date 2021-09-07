LETTER: (copy) (copy)

U.S. President Biden, General Austin, General Milley needs to be charged with treason for failure of Afghanistan withdrawal!

Commander in Chief U.S. President Biden plus Generals Austin, Milley surrendered to the Talibans at Kubal Afghanistan Airport.

The 3 Stooges Biden, Austin and Milley got the 3 steps of the withdrawal wrong!

First step get all American Citizens out first on U.S. Military Airplanes. Second step destroy all American weapons left behind. Third step all American Soldiers leave last.

U.S. President Biden, General Austin, General Milley abandoned the 10 Billion U.S. Dollars Bangram Air Force Base in Afghanistan and didn’t tell the Afghans Soldiers they were leaving.

Left the Talibans 85 Billion U.S. Dollars of Americans newest Military weapons Helicopters, Planes, Humbees, Vehicles, night visions, soldier clothes and helmets paid by the American taxpayers. Also the Talibans will use the 85 Billion U.S. Dollars Military equipment to kill American Soldiers with.

Then U.S. President Biden, General Austin, General Milley let the Talibans have checkpoints completely surround the Kabul Airport.

The Talibans checkpoints tore up American Citizens passports, beat up American Citizens and wouldn’t let them get on U.S. Military planes for 5,000 American Citizens were left in Afghanistan from this Taliban debacle.

Gets worse, then the Taliban let on purpose the ISIS-K Suicide Bomber get through to kill 13 American Soldiers. The greatest U.S. Military blunder in history.

U.S. President Biden, General Austin, General Milley did this on purpose to humiliate the greatest Military in the word which is the U.S. Military!

U.S. President Biden, General Austin, General Milley need to be charged with treason for these reasons and removed immediately for this was done on purpose.

Cancel the queers, wokes, racists U.S. Military for it will destroy the United States. 90 % of the U.S. Military are 5-Star but 10 % of U.S. Military are queers, wokes and racists.

George Culley – Pinckneyville

