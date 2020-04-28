LETTER: Coronavirus response has been strange

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Our response to the coronavirus in Illinois has been strange. We will have sheltered in place for months by the end of May. The Illinois economy and U.S. economy have been shattered. The Bill of Rights has been shredded, our freedoms and liberties squashed. No American six months ago would have agreed to any of this. But now, it’s OK. Why? Because it saves lives?

The coronavirus, like influenza and all viruses, shortens some people’s lives. So does becoming an alcoholic, so does homelessness, so does poverty. All of these societal ills are on the rise as a result of social isolation and a declining economy. It might be reasonable to consider how much people’s lives are shortened. In the U.S. the average age at death for someone who has contracted the coronavirus is 80. For an alcoholic it’s 47, for a homeless person it’s 50, for a person in poverty it’s 71. Unemployment is positively correlated with all of these life-shortening ills. We take for granted what a blessing our economy is to everyone.

Some have framed the coronavirus argument as “life versus money”. The implication is that those in favor of shelter-in-place restrictions are saving lives. Those not in favor of shelter-in-place restrictions are more interested in the economy. This is a false dichotomy. Clearly those in favor of shelter-in-place restrictions are unintentionally shortening some people’s lives.