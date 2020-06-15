LETTER: Corporate greed continues to blind us

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mike Griffin’s letter to the editor (“Corporate praise rings hollow,” June 12) serves as a stark and necessary reminder of the disconnect in America between our supercilious capitalist identity and our professed social and moral values.

The idea of sequestering safely in our comfortable American homes, while essential workers are expected to take care of us, is striking in its irony. If these people are so “essential,” why are so many of them on the wrong side of the income inequality crisis that exists in this country?

Corporate greed continues to blind us into thinking that the stock market is the only real measure of American greatness. This pandemic provides a blunt reminder that it is not. Our greatness lies not in our corporate wealth but in our people; a mass of wonderfully diverse and creative individuals who, if treated fairly and equally, could truly make America great.

Randy Reyman, Decatur

