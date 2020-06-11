LETTER: Corporate praise rings hollow:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We’re all in this together?

I shake my head when I hear that over-used platitude spouted by the very entities that have always undermined America’s collective spirit. They have pitted black against white, women against men, haves against the have nots, and more increasingly, elderly against the young. They are the architects of the social unrest spreading throughout our beloved America.

It is interesting to see the barrage of corporate commercials boasting their generosity during this pandemic and praising the very workers they have exploited and denied their democracy for generations. Their praise rings hollow and the very visible donations they give are far less than what they have taken in their efforts to create the massive income inequality we have today. The bastards of the boardroom and their political prostitutes are the problem.