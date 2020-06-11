LETTER: Corporate praise rings hollow:

We’re all in this together?
I shake my head when I hear that over-used platitude spouted by the very entities that have always undermined America’s collective spirit. They have pitted black against white, women against men, haves against the have nots, and more increasingly, elderly against the young. They are the architects of the social unrest spreading throughout our beloved America.
It is interesting to see the barrage of corporate commercials boasting their generosity during this pandemic and praising the very workers they have exploited and denied their democracy for generations. Their praise rings hollow and the very visible donations they give are far less than what they have taken in their efforts to create the massive income inequality we have today. The bastards of the boardroom and their political prostitutes are the problem.
Nurses, medical workers, nursing home workers, first responders and ordinary workers from manufacturing to the lowly waitress in your favorite diner have always been “essential workers.” Who sang their praises before the rich and devious needed to sacrifice them at the altar of greed to maintain their profits? As I traveled far and wide building support for the Staley struggle, speaking in conventions, universities, and conferences, I always made it clear that I was honored to address the kings and queens of society. Ordinary workers create the wealth and therefore deserve a just portion. That sentiment was in my heart and is there today.
It is corporate hogs at the trough, the Republican party and corporate Democrats, manufacturing organizations, the Chamber of Commerce at all levels, and the slave traders on Wall Street that deny ordinary Americans justice, liberty and parity. We are only all in this together when they need us to sacrifice our lives for them.
Mike Griffin, Decatur
