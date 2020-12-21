 Skip to main content
LETTER: Cost of eliminating fossil fuels
Today's leaders are advocating eliminating fossil fuels by 2030 or 2035. As a senior citizen living on Social Security, I wanted to know how this would affect me.

I found the following: Vehicle-$40,000, furnace-$20,000, kitchen range-$1,600, clothes dryer-$1,300, water heater-$1,200, riding lawn mower-$1,800, for a total of $65,900.

Then I would need to upgrade my electric service and rewire my house and garage for an additional $10,000. I do not see any way to pay out $75,900 in today's dollars or $100,000 in 10 to 15 years.

They say this is for the good of the planet. The EPA will not allow the manufacture of most of these replacements, shifting the jobs and pollution to other countries, not off the planet. Renewable energy cannot produce enough electricity to sustain all the new appliances so we will have rationing and not be able to reliably use all these new appliances.

We need to really look at the consequences of the actions planned by leaders of our country.

C.A. Day, Decatur

