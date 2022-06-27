 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Council decision forward thinking

Letter to the Editor

Nearly 20 years ago, I wrote letters to the editors of this newspaper to call for a ban of drive-through liquor windows.

Over the next 12 years, I saturated the Decatur Herald & Review and other newspapers with over 100 letters to explain why drive-through liquor sales are bad for the community at large. 

Right now, no one even has to put their pants on to go and buy more alcohol at a drive-through window.

And you wonder why Decatur has such a high alcohol violence and alcohol related crime rate?

But thanks to the forward thinking City Council you now have, on July 1st, drive-through liquor window sales will cut off at 10 p.m., every night. 

And it won't cost you, the already overtaxed taxpayers of Decatur and Macon County, a single penny to make sure that people have to at least have their pants on, when they're buying more booze, at least after 10 p.m.

David Daker, Bonney Lake, Washington

