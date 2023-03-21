Asking your support for these candidates for school board and city council.

For school board, Bill Clevenger. We need his voice and organization skills, plus he has always been fiscally responsible.

Next is Hannah Wolfe. I have known Hannah since she was a small child. I am encouraged to have a young person interested in our education system.

For city council, Lisa Gregory has served us very well. She has outstanding thought process and always does her homework.

Pat McDaniel, after some time off, will return full speed working on items that are best for City of Decatur.

Again I ask you to please join me in voting for those candidates on April 4.

David D. Wilhour, Decatur