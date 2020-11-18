 Skip to main content
LETTER: Country is not a Trump enterprise
The unreality of our leadership

For President Trump the 2020 election was not about winning or losing. President Trump does not permit the word losing in his vocabulary. For President Trump the 2020 Election was about winning or fraud.

We need a leader who faces reality not one who refers to failing to win as winning or fraud.

The United States is the largest and most powerful economy in the world. It must be lead as such. It is not a Trump enterprise and cannot be led as such unscrupulous methods. We are not the Trump Enterprise.

Bill Modlin, Decatur 

 

