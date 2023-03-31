Taxpayers need to have someone who looks out for them. Otherwise, a single branch of government gets to appropriate as well as expend tax revenues. Real oversight can be performed only by an independently elected administrator. That administrator is your county auditor.

Macon County is due for reorganization whereby the central administration takes care of its traditional functions, such as budgeting and payroll, rather than to delegate those duties to the county auditor.

When your auditor performs others’ duties, she has less time for her statutory function: the careful review of expenditures for correctness, for compliance with competitive bid requirements, and for adherence to both state statute and county ordinances.

In other words, Macon County is already under-audited. Eliminating future auditors would be going in the wrong direction.

Lake County is the only Illinois county to have done away with the county auditor, and it did not take long for the chickens to come home to roost. Five years ago, the chairman of the Lake County board was found to have spent thousands of taxpayer dollars on personal expenses undetected over the course of an entire year. A county board member told CBS News at the time, the chairman “abused a small government system based largely on trust.”

One seemingly plausible argument in favor of eliminating the elected auditor is that voters might choose someone unqualified. But how do you feel when it’s your judgment that is so cavalierly dismissed?

An elected auditor may well be the better professional than “a good old boy” appointed by his acquaintances and being “qualified” primarily by virtue of his political loyalty. But one thing is for certain: his independence is assured by virtue of his separate election. You endow him with the power to look out for your interests.

George Danos, Urbana