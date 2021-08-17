LETTER: County board should move on recyclables

“Out of sight – out of mind.” Let's not let this old adage thrive in our society! Littering and illegal dumping have plagued our community for years. Material that could be reused continues to fill our landfills. The Macon County Environmental Management Department has done much over the past decades to educate citizens and young people. Now they regularly schedule drop off dates for unwanted environmentally unfriendly materials like old TVs and paints. They offer drop-off bins for paper, cans and recyclable plastic in a few locations in the county.

More locations with drop-off bins would be helpful as they are usually overflowing before monthly servicing. Recycling glass is a problem for county residents. Might extra drop-off bins be supplied for glass?

Continuous cuts in the budget by the Macon County Board have led to serious reversal of their past accomplishments.

The staff at Macon County Environmental Management has been cut to one from four.

Education on recycling previously was brought to schools by a paid educator.

Booths were part of the Farm Progress Show, Decatur Celebration, and Festival of Spring and other local events, promoting keeping our community clean.

I look to our Macon County Board to address this problem. Their refusal to build a recycling center after having been gifted a large part of the cost with Buffet's generous donation of land is a lost opportunity.

Landfill inspections, response to calls on illegal dumping, electronics and paint collections, paper shredding, basic responsibilities of the Environmental Management Department, are part of the load on one person. Might residents contact their county board representative with requests to increase funding for the department of Environmental Management.

I urge county board members to consider collection of recyclable materials as a civic responsibility.

Margaret Evans, Decatur

