LETTER: County board should recycle sustainability campus plan

Thank you for your Jan. 12 article on recycling, and thanks to Kennedy Nolen for her research on the subject.

Decatur and Macon County have come a long way toward recycling and reusing thanks to Macon County Environmental Management and MidWest Fiber, which makes use of our recyclables. And thanks to citizens who participate.

What an opportunity we had when Howard Buffet donated land for a sustainability campus and how sad when our county board killed the plan last fall. So many materials can be reprocessed and kept out of our landfill.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

I recently learned that tiny mealworms may hold part of the solution to our giant plastics problem. Not only are they able to consume various forms of plastic, as previous Stanford research has shown, they can eat Styrofoam containing a common toxic chemical additive and still be safely used as protein-rich feed stock for other animals, according to a new Stanford study published in Environmental Science & Technology.

The sustainability campus not only would have offered drive-through recycling, a solar farm, compost facilities to turn your leaves and brush into soil, and environmental offices, now we could add to that, a place for your Styrofoam to be eaten by mealworms, which could be another source of revenue. What a “win-win.”