LETTER: COVID-19 showing our selfishness

With the COVID-19 virus spreading you can't help but see the selfishness of not only citizens here of Illinois but just about every state in the U.S. Those who have chose to make it a political thing are out protesting and spreading the virus.

The information I have looked up, out of 102 counties in our state, 97 have cases of COVID-19 and or deaths. Those are the facts. Then I see those who think because we may live in rural areas it should be business as usual. Wrong. The same people bring up it's only a Chicago thing. Wrong.

I feel for those who are not allowed to work, but I would really like to know out of all the protesters how many are actually still working. I applaud our governor and governors of other states for their common sense approach to the stay at home order. What is really sad to see is elected officials who want life as usual, one who even took the issue to court, have such disregard for human life while the virus is still spreading and people are dying.

At the end of the day I would hope that all Americans would think about their family's health as well as everyone's health and just stay home if it's not necessary to get out. Stop making this deadly virus political. It cares not what political side you're on because it will infect and or kill anyone.

Stuart Wade, Bethany

