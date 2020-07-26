LETTER: COVID effort requires discipline

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wear a mask.

Illinois made great strides fighting COVID-19, but it will take sustained effort and discipline to keep the virus under control.

Illinois doctors are asking everyone to take two simple actions when in public: always wear a face covering and continue to maintain social distancing.

The recent uptick in coronavirus diagnoses should give us all pause. We all want to return to normal, but in the near term “normal” includes wearing a mask that completely covers your nose and mouth.

Wearing a mask is important even if you don’t feel sick. Many individuals infected with COVID-19 do not display any symptoms. That’s why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging everyone to wear a mask while in public.