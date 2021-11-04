LETTER: COVID reports are confusing

I often check John Hopkins data as it seemed to be the most reliable. But recently I was very perplexed when I pulled up the data for Illinois. Three weeks ago, our state went from having 1849 ICU beds occupied with non-COVID patients and 414 ICU beds filled with COVID patients. And this week the data tells us that there are no non-COVID patients in Illinois ICU beds and 2,170 patients with COVID in ICU beds. Are we truly to believe that all of the ICU beds in the state of Illinois are filled with COVID patients, and there are no non-COVID patients in ICU beds here in Illinois. Seems very hard to believe. I've got to wonder where this data is coming from or if the numbers are being manipulated for some odd reason.