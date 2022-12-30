LETTER: Criminalization picked over compassionate

Rather than add cameras and increase security to catch criminals in its public parks and make our public spaces accessible and safer for all, the Decatur City Council voted to criminalize homelessness by closing downtown parks from midnight to 6 a.m. and can fine anyone who sets foot in public parks after hours.

As per a 2021 statement published by the National Alliance to End Homelessness: “The criminalization of homelessness refers to policies, laws, and local ordinances that make it illegal, difficult, or impossible for unsheltered people to engage in the normal everyday activities that most people carry out on a daily basis, or in activities that help make them safer. … In short, these policies may penalize homelessness, but they do nothing to reduce it.”

The city council did not take any steps to reduce homelessness or to catch criminals that perpetrate the crimes taking place in our parks. Instead, the new law levies fines against law-abiding citizens who want to use their parks respectfully and peacefully.

The closure of downtown parks was opposed by the Macon County Continuum of Care, a coalition of service providers and community stakeholders who serve people experiencing homelessness in Decatur. As stated in their letter to the city, “We feel strongly that this proposed ordinance will disproportionately impact the individuals we serve who are experiencing homelessness in our community. It will create additional barriers to securing permanent housing … and an erosion of trust between those who need help and those who should be helping them.”

Decatur has always been known as a caring and compassionate community with no limits to its kindness. With the passage of this law that is no longer the case. Instead of solutions, some on the council chose fines. Instead of compassion, some on the council chose criminalization.

David Horn, Decatur