LETTER: Criticism of Buffett is unwarranted

After hearing from many citizens in our community, we are all fed up with the constant attack on Howard Buffett. He, like many others in our community, helps improve our city through his time, talent and treasure. Obviously, he makes a bigger splash with his financial contributions through the Howard G. Buffett Foundation. This in turn creates some sort of perception that he is trying to control our city. I do not believe that at all.
It appears to me this is just a classic case of “no good deed goes unpunished”. A majority of Decatur residents are thankful for his contributions to the city which have been a blessing to our community and those less fortunate. I simply say thank you to the Buffett family for all they have done for our city. We are blessed to have them as members of our community.
Chuck Kuhle, Decatur