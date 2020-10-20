LETTER: Criticism of teachers without merit

I am trying very hard not to load this letter with sarcasm and frustration.

It seems that our Board of Education and DPS 61 Central Administration are up to their old tricks. Why am I not surprised? I don’t know if they believe the COVID crisis has taken the public’s attention away from their power plays or if they are just so into themselves that they can’t help it.

Last year they gave a five-year contract extension to a central administrator who had not yet been in the district for a full school year and who could not demonstrate that performance goals had been approximated, let alone achieved. Now that same administrator has, in a public meeting, blamed the teachers of the district for our students’ lack of growth and achievement. The teachers? Really?

As a parent and teacher of elementary-age children, I handled issues of conflict simply. If a child said it was someone else’s fault, I sent that child to timeout until they could tell me their responsibility for what had occurred and what they were going to do to fix it. I would suggest this school board take a similar approach with the administrator in question. In addition, fixing it does not involve on-going or future punitive measures applied to educators; the ones actually doing their job.

Sue Smeltzer. Decatur

