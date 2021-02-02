LETTER: Culp has a proven track record

I have known Ed Culp for 31 years, both as a friend and as a fellow law enforcement officer in this community. Ed served our nation in the US Marine Corps for eight years. He joined the Macon County Sheriff’s office and over the next 20 years, rose to the rank of chief deputy.

After his retirement from the sheriff’s dept., Ed was hired as chief of the Decatur Park District police. He retired from that position in 2018 and for the past three years has been the director of training for the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center.

I was impressed with Ed’s straight-forward, articulate and honest approach to every situation he encountered and his earnest drive to meet every challenge head-on, with a focused, well thought out plan of action showing concern for the welfare of those who might be affected in the process. I have yet to meet anyone who had anything negative to say about Ed. That, in itself, is an incredible achievement considering he has worked in law enforcement nearly his entire life.