LETTER: Current board shouldn't make decisions

Dear School Board:

I would like to discuss the budget. With new and proposed hires, the district will have approximately 25 staff members who make more than $100,000 per year. At this time, 25 people account for $2.5 million dollars of the district’s budget. Administrative positions continue to be added by the district and approved by the board. It is time to stop the excessive spending at the top and to start funneling that money towards the staff who are actually working with the children.

Additionally, the district is significantly over budget on the BOLD plan. Since the plan’s implementation in September 2018, the board has approved increased spending on the buildings, some due to poor planning and negligence, at each board meeting. The plan to close buildings is now on hold due to overcrowding, which was the primary cost saving measure on which the entire plan was built. It will now result in even more unnecessary expenses.

In the last 13 months, this board has spent over $200,000 for legal counsel – which was obviously money well spent considering they still violated the Open Meetings Act multiple times.