 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

LETTER: D.C. Democrats interfering in election

  • 0
Letter to the Editor

The Washington, D.C.-based Democratic Governors Association is financing attacks on those running in the upcoming June 28 Illinois Republican gubernatorial primary election with annoyingly inaccurate mailers and TV ads.

The D.C.-based Democratic Governors Association needs to butt out of Illinois state elections. Why are D.C. Democrats interfering in Illinois state primary elections? Because the Democrats love to try to choose the Republican that Republicans get to vote for. The Democrats want to pick the Republican gubernatorial candidate who will run against Democrat J.B. Pritzker in the November general election, a ploy used for years by corrupt former speaker of the Illinois house, Mike Madigan.

Democrat Mike Madigan has been indicted by a grand jury on 22 counts of criminal activity. The corrupt Democrats disenfranchise Republican voters. Why can’t the Democrats allow us to have a fair and honest election?

Roger German, Decatur

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News