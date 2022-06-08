LETTER: D.C. Democrats interfering in election

The D.C.-based Democratic Governors Association needs to butt out of Illinois state elections. Why are D.C. Democrats interfering in Illinois state primary elections? Because the Democrats love to try to choose the Republican that Republicans get to vote for. The Democrats want to pick the Republican gubernatorial candidate who will run against Democrat J.B. Pritzker in the November general election, a ploy used for years by corrupt former speaker of the Illinois house, Mike Madigan.