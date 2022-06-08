LETTER: D.C. Democrats interfering in election

The Washington, D.C.-based Democratic Governors Association is financing attacks on those running in the upcoming June 28 Illinois Republican gubernatorial primary election with annoyingly inaccurate mailers and TV ads.
The D.C.-based Democratic Governors Association needs to butt out of Illinois state elections. Why are D.C. Democrats interfering in Illinois state primary elections? Because the Democrats love to try to choose the Republican that Republicans get to vote for. The Democrats want to pick the Republican gubernatorial candidate who will run against Democrat J.B. Pritzker in the November general election, a ploy used for years by corrupt former speaker of the Illinois house, Mike Madigan.
Democrat Mike Madigan has been indicted by a grand jury on 22 counts of criminal activity. The corrupt Democrats disenfranchise Republican voters. Why can’t the Democrats allow us to have a fair and honest election?
Roger German, Decatur