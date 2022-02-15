LETTER: Dace should have been considered for superintendent

An open letter to the community, Decatur Education Association, Decatur Public School Board and Superintendent Rochelle Clark:

After reviewing the Board of Education Meeting Data Presentation from Assistant Superintendent Dase, you mean to tell me the Decatur Board of Education and Interim Superintendent Bobbi Williams removed the principal that had the most growth in student achievement? Are we about increasing student achievement or about listening to baseless complaints by mediocre staff members? Wait, it's acceptable because most DPS students are students of color.

Furthermore, you don't even give the person responsible for the first increase in scores in four years a chance at the superintendent position because people "don't like him." For that matter, we still have not seen any credible evidence as to why people "don't like him" or what he has done wrong to warrant such treatment and disrespect. I would trade an increase in student achievement over a likeable person any day which means a better future for our kids and community.

Decatur Board of Education and Interim Superintendent Williams want to be liked which is why they have not done a damn thing to contribute to student achievement but put more obstacles in place for those trying to make a difference. With that said, the Decatur Board of Education and Interim Superintendent Williams plan is working, the hell with educating the kids, they will continue to work this cash cow we call a school district and get rid of everybody trying to make a true difference like Jey Owens, Henry Walker, Judith Campbell, Stephanie Harris, Geneka Gully and Jeff Dase. Wow, they all happen to be Black. Say less.

DEA gave Jeff Dase, who was here in DPS only six months, a failing grade after years of low performance. What grade do you give him now?

Jacob Jenkins, Decatur

