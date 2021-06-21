LETTER: Dad, Scovill Zoo inseparable terms

For me, “Dad” and “Scovill Zoo” are inseparable terms.

I grew up in the ‘80s. The youngest of four children, I was almost like an only child and was often lonely. Or, I would have been, if it hadn’t been for my dad. He was a pastor, so he usually had afternoons off. He always had time to take me to the zoo.

Scovill Zoo has changed immensely over four decades. I have photos somewhere of me with my head in the lion’s mouth. (If you know, you know). I love Scovill Zoo. Twenty-four years ago, I visited the Scovill playground while on a first date with my now husband. He took me back to that playground to propose to me. I’ve been taking my own children there for 21 years.

To me, Scovill Zoo equals love. My dad showed me his love by taking me there, I began the love of my life there, and now I show my love for my kids by taking them. Dad doesn’t go with us to the zoo anymore, but he always asks if we’ve been there lately and what we’ve seen there.

Thank you, Scovill Zoo, for providing a wonderful facility for generations of families to enjoy and share. Thank you, Dad, for always having time for me and the zoo.

Happy Father’s Day. I love you, Dad.

Marsha Koonce, Elwin

