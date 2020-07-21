LETTER: Dahleen Glanton and our President

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is about Dahleen Glanton attitude toward our President of the United States ("Politics into religion? Let’s fight," May 29). I am shocked you would write about Trump in such awful attitude, Your column was not about religion but only to knock Trump down!.How can you be so mean to change everything about Trump and push your own bad attitude?

I am quoting your article: "Trump is an opportunist. He doesn't care how many people die by fill up the pews." You said, "Trump, who never has appeared to be particularly religious," and how would you know this? Do you live with him? You also said, "He will fuel the rising fever of discontent to the point where the fight is no longer about religious freedom but rather his self-serving personal agenda".

What makes you make so many wrong attitudes and things up about him? Your attitude is very disgusting. The paper paid you to tell lies about Trump. If you hate him so much, then don't be stupid enough to write about him and tell your own lies!

Trump is doing a difficult job and he tries to be fair. Your attitude about him is what makes his job difficult and I say, don't lie about our President Trump. Your ignorance is appalling.

Rita Davis, Decatur

