LETTER: Dase should be named superintendent

Jeff Dase was commissioned to DPS 61 to improve teaching and learning; build capacity of school leadership; move the building principal from manager to instructional leader.

Dase possesses a bachelor’s degree in elementary education as well as a master’s degree in general administration from Chicago State University; received his educational specialist degree and Illinois superintendent endorsement from Eastern Illinois University.

Dase was principal for nine years at Coles Language Academy on Chicago’s southeast side. Dase led Coles school from one of the identified worst (level 3) schools to one of the identified best (level 1+) schools. When Dase was promoted to chief of schools, student achievement and school rating designations increased over his two-year tenure.

Likewise, Dase has served as assistant superintendent of teaching and learning DPS for two years. A few of his accomplishments includes increased strategic plan academic targets 63% from the previous year; met 13 of 18 (72%) strategic plan academic targets; increased transparency, and community engagement; led Phase 1 of a district-wide curriculum development process; developed, implemented, and monitored data driven school improvement goal setting process; increased application of leadership best practices; encourages students to grow, excel and show their greatness.